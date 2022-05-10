comscore These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone’s Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more | BGR India
These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

Battery draining apps that you must delete right away. Ever thought about the fact that which app is juicing out most of the battery from your smartphone?

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 10, 2022 12:40 PM IST

Battery draining apps that you must delete right away. Ever thought about the fact that which app is juicing out most of the battery from your smartphone? Well, you would be surprised to know that many apps you may have ignored earlier are the biggest culprits. Do you know Social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, YouTube, and WhatsApp are in the top 20, and all permit 11 features to run in the background. Online dating can be emotionally exhausting, and your phone feels the same way. It also takes most of the battery from your phone. Let me tell you that Phone-storage app company pCloud decided to help out by analyzing app permissions to find which are operating in your phone, whether you’re using them or not.

