comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Videos

Watch Next

Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map 1.57

Features

Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map
All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features 2.50

Features

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features
How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy 1.31

Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy
How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page 1.48

Features

How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Here’s how you can download the open beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India and try it out before the official release.

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: June 17, 2021 4:24 PM IST

KRAFTON Inc has officially started rolling out the open beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. Here’s how you can download the game and try out before the official release. The launch date of the PUBG Mobile India version has not been revealed yet.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.pubg.imobile?referrer=adjust_reftag%3Dcf0hPPkY9tqLO%26utm_source%3D210617_openbeta_social_FB

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored