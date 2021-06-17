Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Here’s how you can download the open beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India and try it out before the official release.
KRAFTON Inc has officially started rolling out the open beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. Here’s how you can download the game and try out before the official release. The launch date of the PUBG Mobile India version has not been revealed yet.
Download Link: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.pubg.imobile?referrer=adjust_reftag%3Dcf0hPPkY9tqLO%26utm_source%3D210617_openbeta_social_FB