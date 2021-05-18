comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more | BGR India
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Battlegrounds Mobile is now available for pre-registration, and in this video, we will tell how you can make sure that you're among the first people to play this game as soon as the game is made available.

Staff   |    Published: May 18, 2021 1:11 PM IST

Last week we made a video on battlegrounds mobile India where we shared all the information that was released by Krafton. We also said that the game would be available to download via pre-registration in the coming days.

Well, battlegrounds Mobile is now available for pre-registration, and in this video, we will tell how you can make sure that you’re among the first people to play this game as soon as the game is made available.

