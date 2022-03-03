Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

There are several smartphone options available in a price bracket of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Smartphones such as Oppo Reno 7, Realme 9 Pro+, Vivo V23 and others come with top-notch features at affordable prices. These phones boast vibrant display, wonderful cameras, powerful processor, larger battery as well as fast charging system. So, if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone, watch our latest video where we help you choose the right one under Rs 30,000. Find out!