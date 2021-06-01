Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Several new 5G phones are set to launch in June 2021. Check out our video to know to know everything about the upcoming 5G smartphones.

Leading smartphone brands are gearing up to launch their fresh batch of 5G smartphones next month. From OnePlus, Xiaomi to Realme, these OEMs are set to launch their new 5G smartphones across the varied price range for their audience. In this list, we have compiled the 5G phones which will be launched or are expected to launch in India in June 2021. Watch the video to know all 5G smartphones set to launch in India in 2021.