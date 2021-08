Battles Royale games are currently the hottest video game genres and in huge demand. Here are the top 5 BR games to play in 2021. Do have a look.

Best Battle Royale games in 2021 : Battles Royale games are currently the hottest video game genres and in huge demand. Group of players tends to be dropped into the battlefield and then fighting rigorously to be the last person standing in the ground. From Call of Duty to Apex Legend , here are the top 5 BR games to play in 2021. Do have a look.