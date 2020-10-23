Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

The budget TV segment has picked up immensely in the recent past. Like every month, we are again back with our top picks of the best budget smart TVs for you this month as well. With new kind of TVs b

The budget TV segment has picked up immensely in the recent past. Like every month, we are again back with our top picks of the best budget smart TVs for you this month as well. With new kind of TVs becoming more affordable, smarter and better, this segment has picked up immensely in the recent past. Last time we told you some of the options from brands like Xiaomi Realme, Vu and Motorola. This month we have some new entries as well some old contenders that are still good enough to be on this list.