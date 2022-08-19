comscore Google buying satellite maker Skybox for $500 million | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000 1.21

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More 1.33

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More 1.28

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a 3.18

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Every model on this list was launched less than 18 months ago. Watch this video to know more.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: August 19, 2022 5:39 PM IST

Are you or your known ones are looking to buy a great smartphone under a budget of Rs. 20,000, here’s a list of the best camera phones in India in that price range that are currently available to buy in India. The list has been sorted as per the camera review rating, with the highest rated camera smartphone on top, as well as release date. Every model on this list was launched less than 18 months ago. Watch this video to know more.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks