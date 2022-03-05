comscore | BGR India

5 Best google chrome extension everyone should have; Watch video

The Chrome Web Store is packed with so many extensions that it's hard to know which will make a difference to your everyday browsing.

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: March 5, 2022 4:22 PM IST

Google Chrome extensions can make your experience with the most popular web browser even better. The Chrome Web Store is packed with so many extensions that it’s hard to know which will make a difference to your everyday browsing. Here are some essential Chrome extensions you should use for a better browsing experience.

Duck duck Go- DuckDuckGo is an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers’ privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results. DuckDuckGo does not show search results from content farms.

 

