The Consumer Exhibition Show (CES) is underway at Las Vegas, and companies have made some major announcements. The PlayStation 5 logo and hardware features have been revealed, Sony has also announced an electric concept car. OnePlus is all set to launch its concept phone, whereas a lot of brands like Asus, Acer, HP, Lenovo and Dell have revealed launched their laptops. From 2-in-1s to dual-screen and ultraportables, here are the best laptops launched at CES 2020.