comscore Best non-Chinese smartphones in India under Rs 15,000 | BGR India

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India under Rs 15,000

Features

If you are looking for the best non-Chinese phone under Rs 15,000 in India, then check out our list.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 5:28 PM IST

The Indian smartphone market is dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme among others. The reason behind their popularity is because these brands offer value for money phones. When it comes to best budget phones, one will mostly find either Redmi or Realme phones on top of the list. But, if you are looking for the best non-Chinese phone under Rs 15,000 in India, then check out our list. It includes smartphones from brands like Samsung, Asus and Infinix.

You can read the story here.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

9999

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2

7499

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 632 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Asus Zenfone Max M1

Asus Zenfone Max M1

5999

Android 8.0 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
13MP with LED flash
