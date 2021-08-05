comscore Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days | BGR India

Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days

In this video, we will show you the best deals on Smartphone that you can get in Flipkart Big Saving Days

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: August 5, 2021 5:31 PM IST

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is currently live and it will go on till August 9th. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on a slew of products listed on its website including mobile phones, laptops, TVs, wearables, and more. Many of you would be looking to purchase a smartphone during this sale, if so we have you covered. Here’s a list of the best smartphone deals Flipkart Plus members can get during the Big Saving Days sale!

