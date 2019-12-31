Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

2019 saw a number of interesting smartphone launches in the market. We finally saw the foldable phones become a reality after numerous leaks. Smartphone photography has also seen an improvement with the megapixel war taking the center-stage with 64-megapixel and 108-megapixel sensors. Full-screen displays with 90Hz refresh rate, super-fast charging, and other trends dominated the smartphone space. Most of these technologies have already evolved to make way for newer and better things in 2020. In the meantime, we have compiled a list of best phones launched in India in 2019. Let’s have a look.

You can also read more about these smartphones here: