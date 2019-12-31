comscore Best smartphones launched in India in 2019 | BGR India

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Features

We have compiled a list of best phones launched in India in 2019 after a year of interesting product launches. Let’s have a look at the best ones out there.

2019 saw a number of interesting smartphone launches in the market. We finally saw the foldable phones become a reality after numerous leaks. Smartphone photography has also seen an improvement with the megapixel war taking the center-stage with 64-megapixel and 108-megapixel sensors. Full-screen displays with 90Hz refresh rate, super-fast charging, and other trends dominated the smartphone space. Most of these technologies have already evolved to make way for newer and better things in 2020. In the meantime, we have compiled a list of best phones launched in India in 2019. Let’s have a look.

You can also read more about these smartphones here:

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

71990

Android 9 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Quad Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

4

37999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Dual - 48MP + 13MP
