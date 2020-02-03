comscore BGR India Giveaway: Win 2 boAt Airdopes 201 earbuds for FREE | BGR India

BGR India Giveaway: Win 2 boAt Airdopes 201 earbuds for FREE

Features

Here's how you can win two boAt Airdopes 201 for free.

  • Updated: February 3, 2020 11:45 AM IST

Here’s some good news for BGR India readers and subscribers. We are giving away two boAt Airdopes 201 for free to two of our lucky winners. Wondering how you can win one, read on and also watch the video embedded below.

To win a pair of boAt Airdopes 2019, all you need to do is follow these below steps.

– Subscribe to the BGR India YouTube channel

– Press the ‘Bell’ icon to get notified every time we put up a new video on our channel.

– ‘Like’ the video embedded below.

– ‘Comment’ on our future videos.

– Increase the chances of winning a pair of Airdopes 201 by liking and commenting on our future videos.

boAt’s Airdopes 201 are a pair of true wireless earbuds aimed at the youth. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, and a 470mAh charging case allowing for a total of 9 hours of playback time. The company says that each earbud works for three hours on a single charge. It also comes with capacitive touch controls that allow users to pick tracks and answer calls with zero hindrance. The true wireless earbuds are also IPX 4 sweat and waterproof. You can check out a detailed review of the boAt Airdopes 201 here.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 11:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 3, 2020 11:45 AM IST

