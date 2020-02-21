comscore BGR India Giveaway: Win an Itel Vision 1 smartphone for FREE | BGR India

BGR India Giveaway: Win an Itel Vision 1 smartphone for FREE

Features

Here's how you can win yourself the new Itel Vision 1 smartphone for free.

  • Updated: February 21, 2020 1:58 PM IST

Here’s some good news for BGR India readers and subscribers. We are giving away a new Itel Vision 1 smartphone for free to one of our lucky winners. Wondering how you can win one, read on and also watch the video embedded below.

To win an Itel Vision 1 smartphone, all you need to do is follow these below steps.

– Subscribe to the BGR India YouTube channel

– Press the ‘Bell’ icon to get notified every time we put up a new video on our channel.

– ‘Like’ the video embedded below.

– ‘Comment’ on our future videos.

– Increase the chances of winning an Itel Vision 1 smartphone by liking and commenting on our future videos.

The Itel Vision 1 smartphone launched this month in India with a price tag of Rs 5,499. Some of the smartphone’s key features include a 6.088-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved display with a waterdrop notch, and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Backing up the device is a large 4,000mAh battery. For photography, there’s a pair of AI-powered dual rear cameras. The setup includes an 8-megapixel sensor and a 0.08-megapixel camera. To know more about the new smartphone, check out our Itel Vision 1 first impressions.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2020 1:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 21, 2020 1:58 PM IST

