BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Here’s some good news for BGR India readers and subscribers. We are giving away Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for free to one of our lucky winners. Wondering how you can win one, read on and also watch the video embedded below.

To win a Xiaomi Redmi Power bank, all you need to do is follow these below steps.

– Subscribe to the BGR India YouTube channel

– Press the ‘Bell’ icon to get notified every time we put up a new video on our channel.

– ‘Like’ the video embedded below.

– ‘Comment’ on our future videos.

– Increase the chances of winning an Itel Vision 1 smartphone by liking and commenting on our future videos.

The Redmi power bank comes in two variants. The smaller 10,000mAh variant features 10W fast charging. It is priced at Just Rs 799. Meanwhile, the larger 20,000mAh power bank features 18W fast charging and costs Rs 1,499. Redmi’s power banks are available in black and white colors.

Unlike most power banks, the Redmi power banks offer dual input. This means you can charge the power bank itself with a USB Type-C or a micro-USB cable. What this also means, is that you can now carry around the same cable to charge both your phone and power bank. Moreover, this feature is a part of both the 10,000 and 20,000mAh variants of the Redmi power bank.