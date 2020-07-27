comscore Features Video | Latest update Features, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu 20.58

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications 34.09

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new 3.39

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner 3.40

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Today, we sat down to chat with the Business Head of the Mobile division as Asus India; Dinesh Sharma. As part of the conversation, we talked about the recently launched gaming flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Staff   |    Updated: July 28, 2020 7:38 AM IST

Hello everyone, welcome back to another episode of our weekly interview series, BGR Talks. Today, we sat down to chat with the Business Head of the Mobile division as Asus India; Dinesh Sharma. As part of the conversation, we talked about the recently launched gaming flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. Beyond the initial demand and reception of the smartphone, we also talked about the Asus 6Z successor. Sharma also shared some details about the challenges due to COVID019. We also ended up talking about his favorite gaming platform along with his favorites. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News