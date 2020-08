Quentin Staes-Polet speaks about his journey, upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5.

BGR Talks is here with another episode with someone from the gaming world. Epic Games recently grabbed the spotlight with the release of its next-gen Unreal Engine 5. Following up on that we spoke to Quentin Staes-Polet who is the India and South East Asia General Manager at Epic Games. Quentin speaks about his journey, upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5 in India and Epic Games’ approach to the country.