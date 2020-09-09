BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action adventure indie-game set in ancient India, developed by Nodding Head Games headed by Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh.

Nodding Head Games is currently one of the most popular topics in the Indian gaming community since it is developing what is the first completely made in India game. Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action adventure indie-game set in ancient India, developed by Nodding Head Games. Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh, the founders of the company spoke about their story behind Raji and future plans in this interaction for BGR Talks.