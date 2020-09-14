This time, we sat down with a veteran from the corporate world who has about 39 years of experience. Let’s check out the complete BGR Talks interview here.

Hello everyone, we are back with another episode of our interview series, BGR Talks. This time, we sat down with a veteran from the corporate world who has about 39 years of experience. The personality we are talking about is Kuldeep Malhotra, the Director and Vice President at Konica Minolta India. Malhotra has also worked with Xerox India for about 30 years before joining Konica Minolta. He has been at the helm for about 8 years now. During our interaction, we talked about the long-term effects of coronavirus on the printing industry. We also discussed the significant changes that the pandemic has brought including the changes in the customer behavior.

Malhotra also shared some insights from his professional career for youngsters looking to make a mark in the industry. Let’s check out the complete BGR Talks interview here.