BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India

Today, we sat down to chat with the Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India; Manu Sharma. As part of the conversation, we talked about the company’s upcoming Nothing Phone (1). Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Shweta Ganjoo   |    Published: May 18, 2022 9:36 PM IST

Hello everyone, welcome back to another episode of our weekly interview series, BGR Talks. Today, we sat down to chat with the Vice President and General Manager for Nothing India; Manu Sharma. As a part of the conversation, we talked about Nothing’s upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). Apart from that, we talked about the Nothing Ear (1), which is the first wearable launched by the company. It is also the first product launched by Nothing. Besides talking about its existing and upcoming products, we talked about the company’s roadmap for the year 2022 and its plans for the future. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

