comscore Features Video | Latest update Features, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications 34.09

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new 3.39

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner 3.40

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India 25.50

Features

C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Sukamal speaks about the evolution of video games in India and Riot Games' approach to the country.

Staff   |    Published: July 21, 2020 6:44 PM IST

And we are back with another episode of BGR Talks and this time it’s an interaction with Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu. Riot Games is keenly positioned in India with the release of Valorant which is a competitor for the popular Counter Strike. Sukamal speaks about the evolution of video games in India and Riot Games’ approach to the country. We also get a comment about Riot’s plan for the country and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News