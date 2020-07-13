BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
We sat down with Head of India at Zoom Video Communications, Mr. Sameer Raje to talk all things video and more. The conversation focused on one of the most viral software platforms of 2020, Zoom, and things beyond.
Welcome back everyone, we are back with a new episode of our interview series, BGR Talks. Today, we sat down with Head of India at Zoom Video Communications, Mr. Sameer Raje. As part of the conversation, we talked about the sudden explosion in the popularity of Zoom due to COVID-19. Raje also talked about and addressed various controversies around Zoom, its security issues, end-to-end encryption, and more. We also dwelled on the responsibilities of Zoom as a platform, controversy around banning a US-based Chinese activist, and more.
The conversation also ventured outside Zoom to coronavirus, Rajes’ time at Cisco, IBM, and Microsoft, and more. Let’s check out the complete interview here.