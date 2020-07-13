comscore Features Video | Latest update Features, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new 3.39

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner 3.40

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India 25.50

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
BGR Talks: Rohit Chadda, CEO, Digital Publishing - Zee Group 25.45

Features

BGR Talks: Rohit Chadda, CEO, Digital Publishing - Zee Group

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

We sat down with Head of India at Zoom Video Communications, Mr. Sameer Raje to talk all things video and more. The conversation focused on one of the most viral software platforms of 2020, Zoom, and things beyond.

Rehan Hooda   |    Published: July 13, 2020 9:02 PM IST
Welcome back everyone, we are back with a new episode of our interview series, BGR Talks. Today, we sat down with Head of India at Zoom Video Communications, Mr. Sameer Raje. As part of the conversation, we talked about the sudden explosion in the popularity of Zoom due to COVID-19. Raje also talked about and addressed various controversies around Zoom, its security issues, end-to-end encryption, and more. We also dwelled on the responsibilities of Zoom as a platform,  controversy around banning a US-based Chinese activist, and more.
The conversation also ventured outside Zoom to coronavirus, Rajes’ time at Cisco, IBM, and Microsoft, and more. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News