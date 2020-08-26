comscore BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel President Havells India | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay 4.26

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay 3.53

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager 21.36

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed 4.03

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

As part of the latest iteration, we sat down with the President of Havells India, Mr. Saurabh Goel.  Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Staff   |    Published: August 26, 2020 11:15 AM IST

We are back with another episode of our weekly interview series, BGR Talks. As part of the latest iteration, we sat down with the President of Havells India, Mr. Saurabh Goel. During our interaction, we talked about all the improvements that Havells has down to combat COVID-19. Goel highlighted that the company is heavily investing in the R&D segment for the IoT segment. The company wants to be ready for the incoming shift in connectivity and the associated change in consumer behavior. We also talked about some of the new innovations, announcements, and products that Havells has done in recent months. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News