BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

In Conversation with Vikram Pahwa, who is the President, BMW Group India talks about the newly launched Electric SUV BMW iX and discusses about the features and the kind of technology the car comes with. Watch this video to know more.

Prabjot Kaur | Published: December 15, 2021 8:08 PM IST