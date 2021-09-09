comscore Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry | BGR India

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry

Virtual gaming industry has changed across the board since Covid. The attention of the gamers has shifted from ordinary solo gaming to high-end team sporting. How have these developments affected t

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: September 9, 2021 4:01 PM IST

Virtual gaming industry has changed across the board since Covid. The attention of the gamers has shifted from ordinary solo gaming to high-end team sporting.

How have these developments affected the Gaming industry?

In the realm of e-sports and virtual competitions, how has the act of choosing the right gaming platform has changed?

Watch and learn from the brightest marketing mind behind the success of Gaming24x7. VATSAL SHAH, Head of Digital Marketing, Gaming 24X7 in conversation with Shruti Sharma as they discuss the latest trends and future of virtual gaming space.

