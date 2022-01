CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is already taking place. In our Day 1 recap, we shared the number of gadgets that were launched. In this video, we have come up with all the interesting gadgets as well as technology that is revealed on Day 2 of the event. Watch the video to find out more!