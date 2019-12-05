comscore Charging Speed Comparison | BGR India

Charging Speed Comparison

Smartphone maker Realme launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.. Here is how Realme X2 Pro compares with OnePlus 7T Pro, and Huawei P30 Pro in charging speed test.

Smartphone maker Realme launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology. 50W makes it the fastest charging device in the Indian market at the end of 2019. So we went ahead and compared the charging speed with the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and Huawei P30 Pro. 7T Pro McLaren Edition features 30W Warp Charge 30T technology, and P30 Pro comes with 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology. Here is how Realme X2 Pro compares with OnePlus 7T Pro, and Huawei P30 Pro in charging speed test.

