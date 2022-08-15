comscore How Chinese officials ‘like’ banned Facebook | BGR India
  Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

In India, Made in India products are sold with a special Made in India sticker on the packaging, which indicates that some process of the device's making took place in the country.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 15, 2022 2:30 PM IST

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

The Indian government has always intensified its push for Made in India products. And one of the major sectors pushing this campaign ahead is the tech and mobile sector with smartphones and semiconductors taking the charge. In a bid to ramp up its efforts, the government is also offering companies subsidies and other benefits under various schemes such as the PLI scheme and EMC 2.0 in a bid to set up their manufacturing plants in India. In India, Made in India products are sold with a special Made in India sticker on the packaging, which indicates that some process of the device’s making took place in the country. So, here are the top Made in India smartphones that you can buy in India. Watch video to know more.

