From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 1, 2022 6:47 PM IST

New Month has begun and a lot of smartphone brands are ready to launch their new babies in the month of August 2022. We have seen June and July with some amazing launches and we are geared up for some really cool phones that are coming in August 2022.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4

Samsung is all set to come up with its major Unpack Event in August wherein the brand is all set to unveil the next generation of its foldable devices along with the next smartwatch series. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 will launch in India on the august 10. Both these foldable will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and feature a slimmer design in comparison to their predecessors. Both the foldables are expected to come with a slight price increase. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to get an improved camera setup whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with improved battery life.

2. OnePlus 10T

OnePlus is launching its OnePlus 10T on August 3rd and it has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will have a triple camera setup on its rear end. The front will have a 16MP selfie lens. The company will provide a 6.7-inch display panel that is expected to be an AMOLED panel with HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming OnePlus device will not have an alert slider or a Hassleblad camera and it is expected to be priced around Rs. 49,999.

Check out the Upcoming Smartphone Launches in India for the Month of August 2022.

