Here in this video we are comparing Dell inspiron and HP Pavilion laptops giving you all the specs and features and the pricing for you to decide for yourself which one you will consider buying if you are looking for laptop which suits your budget and basic needs.

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop

Dell makes some of the best laptops you can buy across all the categories. Dell gains fans for its sturdy construction and features at competitive prices—a reputation that helps make it one of the best laptop brands you can consider when buying a new laptop. You can configure laptops to order on the Dell website, a convenience if you know you want more memory or storage, for example.

HP Pavilion line has traditionally included the company’s budget computers, which have been a solid step down from its higher-end Envy and Spectre Laptop models. Lately, however, HP has been releasing Pavilions here and there that are solidly in the midrange zone, with their major draw being light weight rather than competitive pricing.

