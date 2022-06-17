WhatsApp call Prior to April, the corporation only allowed 8 people to join a group video call, so the upgrade was significant.

WhatsApp group calls received an update in April of this year, Allowing users to add up to 32 individuals to a single. WhatsApp call Prior to April, the corporation only allowed 8 people to join a group video call, so the upgrade was significant. The whatsapp group call host will now be able to administer the platform’s calls without interruption. WhatsApp has just been upgraded and new features have been added and now the platform has a new group call host update. The host will be able to silence other persons in group calls who forget to mute themselves, according to the new version. The feature has finally surfaced, as if the platform has improved the participant’s limit but there are a number of other features that were expected on the platforms but were sadly missing. WhatsApp group talks will become more efficient and clear with the latest version which adds the ability to silence other participants who are not speaking or mute someone whose background noise is irritating everyone during the call.