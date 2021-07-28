comscore Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1) | BGR India

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Nothing ear(1) launched at Rs 5,999 in India. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new TWS earbuds have to offer.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: July 28, 2021 11:46 PM IST

Nothing has officially launched its first pair of TWS earphones, the Nothing ear(1) in India and other markets. At Rs 5,999, these are a good pair of budget TWS earphones you can get right now. For those interested in design, Nothing ear(1) feature a unique transparent design, which showcases the actual mics, circuit board, and magnets. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the Nothing ear(1) have to offer.

