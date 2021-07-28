Nothing ear(1) launched at Rs 5,999 in India. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new TWS earbuds have to offer.

Nothing has officially launched its first pair of TWS earphones, the Nothing ear(1) in India and other markets. At Rs 5,999, these are a good pair of budget TWS earphones you can get right now. For those interested in design, Nothing ear(1) feature a unique transparent design, which showcases the actual mics, circuit board, and magnets. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the Nothing ear(1) have to offer.