Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Electric Vehicles took the pace in 2021 as a lot of automobile companies were launching their electric cars in the India Market.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 30, 2021 3:48 PM IST

Electric Vehicles took the pace in 2021 as a lot of automobile companies were launching their electric cars in the India Market. There was a need also because of the continuous rise in the fuel prices which became a serious concern for a lot of consumers. Although we knew it in the past that very soon we will be witnessing electric vehicles but this year we were just flooded with a lot of Electric Vehicle Launches with electric car launches like Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. And this trend of launching electric cars only intensified last year with several new fully electric cars hitting the market. Admittedly, most EVs that were launched last year belong to the premium end of the spectrum but they are certainly making there way for more electric cars to reach our shores.

