  • EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

Speaking exclusively with BGR, Madhav Sheth opened up on  Realme's roadmap for the Indian market, challenges, and upcoming devices by Realme. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Prashasti Sudhakar   |    Published: April 13, 2022 8:12 PM IST

 

Madhav Sheth exclusive interview: A successful entrepreneur, businessman, current vice president of Realme Global and CEO of Realme India and Europe, Madhav Sheth  is an award-winning global business leader. The leadership of skills and management of Madhav Sheth has made Realme the 4th largest brand in India and the second largest online mobile phone. Speaking exclusively with BGR, Madhav Sheth opened up on  Realme’s roadmap for the Indian market, challenges, and upcoming devices by Realme. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

