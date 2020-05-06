comscore Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro | BGR India

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro

Features

How is the Oppo Reno 3 Pro? We spent a day with the smartphone in Mumbai to find out.

  Updated: May 6, 2020 12:29 PM IST

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the latest in the Reno series and one that promises balance between design and performance. After hike in GST rates, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is available for Rs 31,990. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. There is a 64-megapixel main camera on the back paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel black and white depth sensor. It also has a dual 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel selfie shooters. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,025mAh battery.

So how does Oppo Reno 3 Pro perform in real world? We spent a day with the smartphone in Mumbai to test camera, battery life and general performance. Here is what we discovered. Also read our full review here: https://www.bgr.in/reviews/oppo-reno-3-pro-review-coloros-7-paves-the-way-for-a-well-rounded-smartphone-878731/

  Published Date: May 6, 2020 12:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 6, 2020 12:29 PM IST

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro
