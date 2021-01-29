comscore FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Videos

Watch Next

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! 1.60

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts 1.53

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone 1.79

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off 1.44

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

FAUG First Impressions: The much-awaited PUBG Mobile competitor, FAUG has launched in India. Here are our first impressions of the game.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: January 29, 2021 1:23 PM IST

FAU-G has been one of the most awaited mobile video games of recent times. Since the launch announcement, Indians have hyped the launch of the so-called PUBG Mobile rival, especially after the row of Chinese apps ban including PUBG Mobile and the Galwan border skirmish. The game launched on India’s 72nd Republic Day for Android users on Google Play Store. Now, that the mobile game has been released, let’s take a detailed look at what it offers and whether it is worth being called a PUBG Mobile rival.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News