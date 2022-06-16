There are few Major ShortCuts keys for Windows and how to use these ShortCuts keys

It’s no secret that using shortcuts makes you more efficient at doing certain tasks on your computer, because you’re not unnecessarily reaching for a mouse all the time. Once you learn the lot of them, you’ll definitely notice a boost to productivity.

Alt+Tab: It is a keyboard shortcut that is commonly used in Microsoft Windows and other operating systems to switch between open programs. To use this keyboard shortcut, Hold ALT+TAB. Press this key combination as many times as necessary to navigate to another open programme.

Windows logo Key + PrtScn: Windows 10 will take a screenshot and save it as a PNG file in the default Pictures folder in File Explorer.To take a quick screenshot of the active window, Hold Windows key + PrtScn. This will snap your currently active window and copy the screenshot to the clipboard. You’ll need to open the shot in an image editor to save it

Windows logo key + full stop: It appears a emoji option which you can use anywhere on chats, mails or else. If you want to appear a emoji option, Hold Windows logo key option and then Full stop key, emoji option will appears.

Windows logo key + D: Show or hide desktop, Hold Windows logo key + D, After your Desktop will appear on you Windows screen.

Windows logo key + Left arrow or right arrow key: Maximize the window to the left side of the screen and Maximize the window to the right side of the screen Simultaneously.