comscore Five interesting Android games that you should try | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India 38.08

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay 4.26

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay 3.53

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager 21.36

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Five interesting Android games that you should try

We have already covered the mainstream Android games in past videos. Today, we are going to focus on five interesting and off-beat games that you must try.

Staff   |    Published: August 27, 2020 10:43 AM IST

The smartphone gaming segment has experienced incredible growth over the past couple of years. With increasingly affordable data prices and capable hardware at inexpensive price points, more and more users are getting into smartphone gaming. At the same time, a significant amount of smartphone users know that iOS is the home to the most premium of mobile games. This is evident as iOS is the first platform where most cross-platform games launch. However, an increasing number of premium games have made their way to Android in the last couple of months. We have already covered the mainstream games in past videos. Today, we are going to focus on five interesting and off-beat games that you must try. Check out the list of five interesting Android games to try here.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News