Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

If you're confused between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, both phones are essentially the same, though the iPhone 14 offers a better battery and slightly improved camera performance.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 18, 2022 1:13 PM IST

Flipkart has recently announced the Apple Days sale 2022 on its platform where it is offering some great deals and offers on the latest iPhones. Apart from bank offers, old iPhones such as iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are also available with temporary price cuts. Interestingly, the new iPhone 14 is also getting an offer with HDFC Bank, and customers can bring the price down of the base model to Rs 74,900 from Rs 79,900. A similar deal is also available on the official Apple e-store. The Apple Days sale is live in India and will go on till November 20, the official poster reveals.

And If you’re confused between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, both phones are essentially the same, though the iPhone 14 offers a better battery and slightly improved camera performance. However, the iPhone 13 remains a great choice and will meet most users’ requirements.

