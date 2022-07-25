comscore motorola-moto-x-1 | BGR India

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Well, there was a time when these features were limited to a handful number of premium smartwatches but now you can get them at pocket-friendly prices.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: July 25, 2022 10:19 AM IST

In the recent times we have noticed that Smartwatches have evolved to a state where they can even replace your smartphone now. They are no more limited to just being a device that shows you just the time, instead, they are like a small portable fitness tracker that helps you track your daily activities and help you improve them by setting up your personal goals. Well, there was a time when these features were limited to a handful number of premium smartwatches but now you can get them at pocket-friendly prices. Today, we have curated a list of the best smartwatches under ₹2000 in India that are handpicked by our team based on their features and specifications. Watch thid video to know about these smartwatches.

