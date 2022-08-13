comscore Narendra Modi launched a smartphone-based app ‘Jobs in GoG’-Government of Gujarat | BGR India

Google is also offering the Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A series or the Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,999 with the Pixel 6A. You can also get free YouTube Premium and Google One subscription for three months.

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: August 13, 2022 1:02 PM IST

Google Pixel 6A was recently launched in India. Google Pixel 6A will be selling at a price of Rs 43,999 for the single 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage. The company is selling the phone in three colour variants namely: Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. The Pixel 6A comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won't be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Buyers can get Rs 2,250 instant discount on Flipkart for the Google Pixel 6a for buyers using Axis Bank Cards. The e-commerce website is offering the a Rs 1,000 cashback for Kotak credit card holders as well. In terms of exchange, you can avail a maximum exchange value of Rs 19,000. Google is also offering the Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A series or the Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,999 with the Pixel 6A. You can also get free YouTube Premium and Google One subscription for three months.

