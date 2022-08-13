Google is also offering the Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A series or the Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,999 with the Pixel 6A. You can also get free YouTube Premium and Google One subscription for three months.

Google Pixel 6A was recently launched in India. Google Pixel 6A will be selling at a price of Rs 43,999 for the single 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage. The company is selling the phone in three colour variants namely: Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. The Pixel 6A comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Buyers can get Rs 2,250 instant discount on Flipkart for the Google Pixel 6a for buyers using Axis Bank Cards. The e-commerce website is offering the a Rs 1,000 cashback for Kotak credit card holders as well. In terms of exchange, you can avail a maximum exchange value of Rs 19,000. Google is also offering the Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A series or the Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,999 with the Pixel 6A. You can also get free YouTube Premium and Google One subscription for three months. Watch more interesting videos here: