Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Pixel Buds A series product is priced at Rs 9,999 with features like good battery life, comfortable fit, impressive charging case design and more. Watch.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: September 29, 2021 6:57 PM IST

Google Pixel Buds A-series : Google’s A series comes up with features like clear calling, good battery life, comfortable fit and a hands free Google assistant. The product is priced at Rs 9,999. It has very much the same features and specifications as Pixel Buds 2 but with a meagre amount of difference. Watch this video and know more about what this new product has to offer by taking an in-depth look at the pros and cons of it and whether it is worth buying  or not.

