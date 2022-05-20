Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Google then combined Google Pay and Google Wallet into a single app named Google Pay. Google Pay has taken over the job of Google Wallet in storing event tickets.

When Google Wallet was first announced in 2011, it stated that users would be able to store credit cards, offers, loyalty cards, and gift cards in the Wallet. The intention was that customers would be able to keep “items like boarding passes, tickets, ID, and keys in Google Wallet” in the future, which is already possible with Google Wallet.

Android Pay was essentially an advancement of Google Wallet in that it allowed users to make payments from any Android device. It was also simpler to use because consumers didn’t have to download a separate software.