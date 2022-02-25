you have some private documents that contain sensitive personal information. Maybe you have apps that aren’t child-friendly enough for your kids

You will find plenty of reasons why you’d like to hide apps, photos, and other files on your Android smartphones. Maybe you’ve got some pictures you’d prefer no one see when someone borrows your phone. Perhaps you have some private documents that contain sensitive personal information. Maybe you have apps that aren’t child-friendly enough for your kids. Regardless of your reasons, today in this video we’ll help you on how you can hide apps or folders on your android smartphone.