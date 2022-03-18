comscore | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Videos

Watch Next

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature 1.43

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature
Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch 2.29

Features

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch 4.48

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video 1.53

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

To click pictures we need a smartphone to carry with us while playing Holi, and while carrying a smartphone, we need to be cautious while clicking selfies during paying Holi with colors and water. So, in this video we will be listing below few useful tips that will help you keep your smartphones and other gadgets safe.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 18, 2022 11:10 AM IST

Tips To Safeguard Your Smartphones This Holi : The vibrant and colorful festival of Holi is round the corners and we all are gearing up for all the fun and frolic we will be having with our friends and families on this day. From devouring our favorite snacks to playing with waters and colors to licking innumerable pictures with our loved ones, everyone is looking forward to this joyful day with full enthusiasm. However, to click pictures we need a smartphone to carry with us while playing Holi, and while carrying a smartphone, we need to be cautious while clicking selfies during paying Holi with colors and water. So, in this video we will be listing below few useful tips that will help you keep your smartphones and other gadgets safe.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored