Horizon Zero Dawn PC is now out and here's a bit of the gameplay.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an open world game set in post-apocalyptic times that was released in 2017 for Sony PlayStation. It has now arrived for PC and is available on Steam for Rs 1,099. The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn released by Guerrilla Games, comes with quite a few new features which were not present in the PS4 version. Check out the PC gameplay here.