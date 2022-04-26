The world has become technical. We need to rely on internet for every activity like banking, paying your credit card, for reserving hotel rooms, talking to friends and binge watching our favorite films

The world has become technical. We need to rely on internet for every activity like banking, paying your credit card, for reserving hotel rooms, talking to friends and binge watching our favorite films. For, this a wi-fi connection is a must. But many a times, Wi-Fi network can be a playground for scammers, hackers and other cybercriminals. Hence, it is really important to secure our Wi-Fi networks or else hackers can misuse our personal information and data. In this video, we will share some tips on how you can secure your home Wi-Fi network with some simple steps, and doing so can keep the cybercriminals at bay.