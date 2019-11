Disney launched its Disney+ streaming service in the US for $6.99 per month or $69 per year. Recently the company announced that the service will be launched in major European markets. This includes the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and “a number of other countries in the region” on March 31, 2020. While it will still take time to launch in India, here is how you can access it right now.

You can read our text story here.