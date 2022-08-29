We all Love to use different languages and keyboards on our smartphones for smooth fucntioning and usage. Some smartphones offer various languages as well. In this video we will look at some of the steps on how one can add language and keyboard on Android and iOS smartphone respectively

For Android Smartphones

– Go To Settings

– Scroll Down to General Management

– Tap On Language

-Add Language

– Select your Desired Language

For iOS Smartphones

-Go To Settings

-scroll Down to General

-Select Keyboard

– Tap on Keyboards

-Select your desired language